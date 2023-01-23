Short Interest in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Decreases By 13.4%

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,840,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 14,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,452. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Exelon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

