Short Interest in EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Increases By 11.1%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 548,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 493,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 686.0 days.

EQB stock remained flat at $42.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. EQB has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $61.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

