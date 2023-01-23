Short Interest in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Increases By 14.8%

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.17. The company had a trading volume of 777,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.97. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

