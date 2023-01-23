Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Increases By 14.5%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 904,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,455. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.08 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

