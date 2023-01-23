Short Interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Decreases By 7.6%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,330,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,330,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,543,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,213,190.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 815,143 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,258. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

CRDO traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

