Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Declines By 11.1%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:CNFRL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 945. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $25.02.
