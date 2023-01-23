Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Rises By 16.9%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 9,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on COMM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Price Performance

COMM stock remained flat at $8.84 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,692. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.