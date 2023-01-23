Short Interest in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Increases By 14.6%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,380,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 31,740,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. 3,171,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,190,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. The business had revenue of $635.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 267.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 341.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

