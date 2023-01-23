Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rises By 12.8%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 509,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.29. The stock had a trading volume of 479,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $90.67.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

