Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expands By 9.8%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,800 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 681,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.12. The stock had a trading volume of 231,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $249.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.11.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,838,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 93.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,461,000 after buying an additional 174,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,245,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,570,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading

