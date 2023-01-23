Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expands By 9.8%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,800 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 681,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.
NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.12. The stock had a trading volume of 231,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $249.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.11.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,838,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 93.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,461,000 after buying an additional 174,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,245,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,570,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
