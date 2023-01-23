Short Interest in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Drops By 14.3%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGE. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the third quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charge Enterprises by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 328,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Charge Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.42 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charge Enterprises will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises, Inc is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure, and charging. Charge Enterprises does the unglamorous part of connecting phone calls and powering the future of movement. It operates through two distinct divisions: Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO’s), and Charge Infrastructure, which includes portable powerbanks, micro-mobility docking and charging & EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

