Short Interest in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Grows By 13.1%

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,910,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 18,480,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,463,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in CarMax by 46.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 817,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 591,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in CarMax by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,397,000 after purchasing an additional 540,819 shares during the period.

NYSE KMX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $114.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

