Short Interest in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Decreases By 13.5%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 14,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's shares are short sold.

Shares of BP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.42. 3,580,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,529,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. BP has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.40%.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.43) to GBX 549 ($6.70) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 535 ($6.53) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BP by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 351,830 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in BP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in BP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,904,000. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

