Short Interest in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Increases By 23.1%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 116,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $1,609,394.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,417,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 116,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $1,609,394.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,417,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,310. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Bowlero stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,945. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $230.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 157.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

