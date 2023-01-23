Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Declines By 20.5%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 455,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 37.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of CIB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 255,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6545 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. HSBC upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Articles

