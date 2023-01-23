Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expands By 14.3%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.03. 371,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,694,101.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,694,101.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,030,000 shares of company stock worth $1,401,700 and sold 1,238,661 shares worth $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,877 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $34,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 484,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,051,000 after buying an additional 387,039 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

