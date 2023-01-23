Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Grows By 21.7%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMC stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

