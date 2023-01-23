Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Increases By 6.3%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.