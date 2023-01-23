Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Increases By 6.3%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

ALIM opened at $2.71 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.