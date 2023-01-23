Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

