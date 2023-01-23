Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $580,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

