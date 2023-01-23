Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $375,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after purchasing an additional 372,053 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 967,924 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $104.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

