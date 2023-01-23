Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $331,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $345.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $327.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and
In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
