Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $58.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.