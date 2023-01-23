Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of SCHG opened at $58.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.