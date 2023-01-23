Shilanski & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,274 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after buying an additional 2,891,008 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410,384 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,369 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,092,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,052,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.57 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

