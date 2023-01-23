Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,530,000 after buying an additional 918,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,657,000 after buying an additional 133,504 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after buying an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after buying an additional 694,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after buying an additional 100,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $35.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

