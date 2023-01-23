Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,950 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($36.00) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.05) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.45) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,900 ($35.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.24).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at GBX 2,363 ($28.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £165.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.91. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,557 ($31.20). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,352.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,284.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.