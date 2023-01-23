Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $158.74. 803,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a one year low of $129.69 and a one year high of $176.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sempra during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.