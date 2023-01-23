Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stake Lessened by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Selective Insurance Group worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $90.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $98.80.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $920.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.21 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

