Seele-N (SEELE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Seele-N has a total market cap of $75.11 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00055259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00223390 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00336754 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,135,794.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.