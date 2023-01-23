Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Down 3.4%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $47.38. 1,297,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,934,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 497.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 179,838 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $2,266,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $625,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $18,539,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

