Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.5 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $117.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

