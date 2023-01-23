Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after acquiring an additional 108,051,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,829,000 after buying an additional 115,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,188,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,084,000 after buying an additional 63,488 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.68 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.63.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

