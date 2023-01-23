Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Yale University boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,957 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

