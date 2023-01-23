Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

