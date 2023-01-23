Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $64.90.

