Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $64.90.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.