Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,070,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,402,000 after purchasing an additional 311,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,906,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 285,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 232,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $29.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.