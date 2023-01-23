Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Trimmed by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,849,000 after acquiring an additional 193,077 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,104,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,348,000 after acquiring an additional 224,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $50.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.