Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 89.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $312,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Schrödinger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

