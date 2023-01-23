Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.20 by UBS Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.20 ($6.74) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($7.39) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($7.17) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.15) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of FRA SHA traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting €6.37 ($6.92). The company had a trading volume of 323,158 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.69. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($18.20).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

