Sapphire Trading 45.9% Higher Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Sapphire has a market cap of $21.15 million and approximately $2,430.61 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.93 or 0.07207509 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00077788 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00058951 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.