Santos FC Fan Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.48 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for $5.72 or 0.00024973 BTC on major exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $26.02 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

