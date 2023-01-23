Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Acquired by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SAND. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.25 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

