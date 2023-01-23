Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €21.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($23.04) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

ETR:SZG opened at €36.20 ($39.35) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.61 and a 200 day moving average of €25.67. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €18.99 ($20.64) and a 52 week high of €48.76 ($53.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.82.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

