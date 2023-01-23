SALT Price Hits $0.0308 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $14,911.93 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00018079 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004347 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00223368 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03105128 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,677.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

