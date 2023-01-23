Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Cut by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,247 shares of company stock worth $24,923,246 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.88 on Monday, hitting $157.13. 9,946,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,884,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $234.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.85. The company has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a PE ratio of 540.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.81.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.