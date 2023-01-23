Safe Trading Up 54.5% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Safe has a total market cap of $190.62 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded up 54.5% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.15 or 0.00040234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00230874 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00101515 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00058383 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004606 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.07396317 USD and is up 19.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.