Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading 4.7% Higher

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 35,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 680,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 16,343 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $67,333.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,675,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,969 shares of company stock valued at $437,580. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 14.3% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 715,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,059,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 299,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 365,981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 848,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

