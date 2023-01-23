Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Renault Stock Performance

EPA:RNO opened at €36.48 ($39.65) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.79. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($109.46).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

