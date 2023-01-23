Rocket Pool ETH Trading 5% Higher This Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,739.58 or 0.07665912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $320.27 million and $13.63 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,000 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,737.12117223 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $8,246,923.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

