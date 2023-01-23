Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.54. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 33.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 182,355.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 78,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

